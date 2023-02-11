Saturday's contest that pits the Columbia Lions (18-4) against the Yale Bulldogs (11-11) at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium has a projected final score of 66-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Columbia, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Lions are coming off of a 74-56 loss to Princeton in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Columbia vs. Yale Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Columbia vs. Yale Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 66, Yale 57

Columbia Schedule Analysis

When the Lions beat the Princeton Tigers, the No. 20 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 58-55 on January 6, it was their season's best win.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Lions are 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 34th-most victories.

Columbia has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three).

Columbia 2022-23 Best Wins

78-71 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on November 27

83-74 on the road over UMass (No. 50) on December 10

83-76 on the road over Seton Hall (No. 78) on November 17

64-56 on the road over Delaware (No. 86) on November 10

84-68 on the road over Stony Brook (No. 111) on December 7

Columbia Performance Insights