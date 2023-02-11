Saturday's game between the Cornell Big Red (9-13) and the Brown Bears (9-12) at Newman Arena has a projected final score of 63-56 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Cornell squad securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Big Red dropped their last matchup 67-54 against Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Cornell vs. Brown Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York

Cornell vs. Brown Score Prediction

Prediction: Cornell 63, Brown 56

Cornell Schedule Analysis

The Big Red's signature win this season came against the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 161) in our computer rankings. The Big Red brought home the 57-50 win at home on November 25.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Big Red are 1-8 (.111%) -- tied for the seventh-most defeats.

Cornell 2022-23 Best Wins

53-45 on the road over Albany (No. 176) on December 3

66-61 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on November 21

62-60 at home over Lafayette (No. 274) on November 16

71-48 at home over Binghamton (No. 298) on November 30

66-61 on the road over Brown (No. 328) on January 28

Cornell Performance Insights