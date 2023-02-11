Cornell vs. Brown Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Cornell Big Red (9-13) and the Brown Bears (9-12) at Newman Arena has a projected final score of 63-56 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Cornell squad securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Big Red dropped their last matchup 67-54 against Pennsylvania on Saturday.
Cornell vs. Brown Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York
Cornell vs. Brown Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cornell 63, Brown 56
Cornell Schedule Analysis
- The Big Red's signature win this season came against the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 161) in our computer rankings. The Big Red brought home the 57-50 win at home on November 25.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Big Red are 1-8 (.111%) -- tied for the seventh-most defeats.
Cornell 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-45 on the road over Albany (No. 176) on December 3
- 66-61 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on November 21
- 62-60 at home over Lafayette (No. 274) on November 16
- 71-48 at home over Binghamton (No. 298) on November 30
- 66-61 on the road over Brown (No. 328) on January 28
Cornell Performance Insights
- The Big Red's -57 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 59.8 points per game (284th in college basketball) while giving up 62.4 per outing (128th in college basketball).
- In conference tilts, Cornell puts up fewer points per contest (56.4) than its season average (59.8).
- The Big Red are posting 62.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 6.0 more points than they're averaging on the road (56.8).
- Defensively, Cornell has been better in home games this season, ceding 60.7 points per game, compared to 64.1 away from home.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Big Red have picked up their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 60.1 points per contest over that span compared to the 59.8 they've racked up over the course of this year.
