Saturday's game at McCann Arena has the Marist Red Foxes (10-12) squaring off against the Canisius Golden Griffins (6-16) at 7:00 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 63-56 win for Marist, who are favored by our model.

The Red Foxes head into this contest following a 60-54 loss to Rider on Thursday.

Marist vs. Canisius Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Marist vs. Canisius Score Prediction

Prediction: Marist 63, Canisius 56

Marist Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Red Foxes took down the Manhattan Lady Jaspers at home on January 5 by a score of 56-43.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Marist is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most defeats.

Marist 2022-23 Best Wins

59-41 on the road over American (No. 169) on December 10

61-45 over North Florida (No. 217) on November 19

65-54 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on February 2

83-77 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on January 19

63-55 on the road over Niagara (No. 266) on December 17

Marist Performance Insights