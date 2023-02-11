Saturday's game between the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-18) and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-23) at Joseph J. Gentile Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-53 and heavily favors Loyola Chicago to come out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Bonnies fell in their last game 65-51 against George Mason on Wednesday.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Saint Bonaventure vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 65, Saint Bonaventure 53

Saint Bonaventure Schedule Analysis

The Bonnies claimed their best win of the season on January 19, when they secured a 54-53 victory over the Dayton Flyers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 40), according to our computer rankings.

Saint Bonaventure has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (four).

Saint Bonaventure has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (10).

Saint Bonaventure 2022-23 Best Wins

61-57 at home over Niagara (No. 266) on December 2

69-63 on the road over Siena (No. 283) on November 16

50-48 at home over Binghamton (No. 298) on December 9

Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights