Saint Bonaventure vs. Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-18) and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-23) at Joseph J. Gentile Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-53 and heavily favors Loyola Chicago to come out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Bonnies fell in their last game 65-51 against George Mason on Wednesday.
Saint Bonaventure vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
Saint Bonaventure vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction
- Prediction: Loyola Chicago 65, Saint Bonaventure 53
Saint Bonaventure Schedule Analysis
- The Bonnies claimed their best win of the season on January 19, when they secured a 54-53 victory over the Dayton Flyers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 40), according to our computer rankings.
- Saint Bonaventure has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (four).
- Saint Bonaventure has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (10).
Saint Bonaventure 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-57 at home over Niagara (No. 266) on December 2
- 69-63 on the road over Siena (No. 283) on November 16
- 50-48 at home over Binghamton (No. 298) on December 9
Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights
- The Bonnies have been outscored by 15.1 points per game (posting 51.5 points per game, 354th in college basketball, while allowing 66.6 per outing, 252nd in college basketball) and have a -408 scoring differential.
- Saint Bonaventure scores fewer points in conference play (50.3 per game) than overall (51.5).
- At home the Bonnies are scoring 53.5 points per game, 4.8 more than they are averaging on the road (48.7).
- Saint Bonaventure gives up 63.7 points per game at home, and 69 away.
- While the Bonnies are scoring 51.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, tallying 50.7 points per contest.
