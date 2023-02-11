Siena vs. Niagara Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Siena Saints (15-9) and the Niagara Purple Eagles (11-10) at MVP Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-65, with Siena coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on February 11.
The Saints are coming off of a 75-65 win over Manhattan in their last game on Thursday.
Siena vs. Niagara Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
Siena vs. Niagara Score Prediction
- Prediction: Siena 66, Niagara 65
Siena Schedule Analysis
- The Saints notched their best win of the season on January 5 by registering a 61-46 victory over the Fairfield Stags, the No. 99-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- Siena has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (13).
Siena 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-51 on the road over Fairfield (No. 99) on January 19
- 75-65 at home over Manhattan (No. 164) on February 9
- 78-71 over Oakland (No. 214) on November 26
- 63-55 at home over Lafayette (No. 274) on November 19
- 94-45 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on January 14
Siena Performance Insights
- The Saints outscore opponents by 6.1 points per game (scoring 68.1 points per game to rank 126th in college basketball while allowing 62 per outing to rank 119th in college basketball) and have a +147 scoring differential overall.
- Siena is posting 70.1 points per game this year in conference action, which is 2 more points per game than its overall average (68.1).
- Offensively the Saints have performed better at home this season, scoring 71.5 points per game, compared to 61.8 per game in road games.
- When playing at home, Siena is giving up 1.2 fewer points per game (61.1) than on the road (62.3).
- On offense, the Saints have picked up their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 72.1 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 68.1 they've put up over the course of this year.
