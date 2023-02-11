St. John's (NY) vs. DePaul Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the DePaul Blue Demons (13-11) versus the St. John's Red Storm (18-5) at Carnesecca Arena has a projected final score of 81-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of DePaul. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Red Storm are coming off of a 73-52 victory over Xavier in their most recent game on Wednesday.
St. John's (NY) vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
St. John's (NY) vs. DePaul Score Prediction
- Prediction: DePaul 81, St. John's (NY) 74
St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis
- Against the Creighton Bluejays, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Red Storm captured their best win of the season on December 4, a 66-62 home victory.
- St. John's (NY) has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (11).
St. John's (NY) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-72 on the road over DePaul (No. 52) on January 21
- 66-61 at home over Marquette (No. 60) on January 18
- 66-54 at home over Temple (No. 105) on November 16
- 78-52 at home over Stony Brook (No. 111) on November 19
- 61-57 over Memphis (No. 143) on November 25
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
St. John's (NY) Performance Insights
- The Red Storm have a +200 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.7 points per game. They're putting up 67.9 points per game to rank 133rd in college basketball and are allowing 59.2 per outing to rank 59th in college basketball.
- St. John's (NY)'s offense has been less effective in Big East tilts this season, tallying 64.8 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 67.9 PPG.
- At home, the Red Storm are averaging 2.8 more points per game (69.1) than they are when playing on the road (66.3).
- St. John's (NY) is surrendering 56.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 6.9 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (63.7).
- The Red Storm have been racking up 64.5 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 67.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.