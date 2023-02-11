The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (14-11, 4-10 Big East) and the No. 20 Providence Friars (18-6, 10-3 Big East) take the floor at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on FOX. The game has no line set.

St. John's (NY) vs. Providence Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

St. John's (NY) Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 11 of St. John's (NY)'s 21 games with a set total.

The Red Storm are 8-13-0 against the spread this season.

Providence has a 13-8-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 8-13-0 mark from St. John's (NY).

St. John's (NY) vs. Providence Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. John's (NY) 76.6 155 74.3 142.9 151.9 Providence 78.4 155 68.6 142.9 142.2

Additional St. John's (NY) Insights & Trends

St. John's (NY) has gone 3-7 over its last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.

The Red Storm have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.

The Red Storm have covered four times in 11 chances against the spread in conference action this season.

The Red Storm score eight more points per game (76.6) than the Friars give up (68.6).

St. John's (NY) has an 8-9 record against the spread and a 13-6 record overall when putting up more than 68.6 points.

St. John's (NY) vs. Providence Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. John's (NY) 8-13-0 11-10-0 Providence 13-8-0 9-12-0

St. John's (NY) vs. Providence Home/Away Splits

St. John's (NY) Providence 10-4 Home Record 13-0 1-7 Away Record 5-4 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 2-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-2-0 78.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.6 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-4-0

