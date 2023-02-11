Wagner vs. LIU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Wagner Seahawks (11-10) and Long Island Sharks (3-20) going head to head at Steinberg Wellness Center has a projected final score of 60-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wagner, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Seahawks' most recent outing was an 82-74 loss to Saint Francis (BKN) on Thursday.
Wagner vs. LIU Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn, New York
Wagner vs. LIU Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wagner 60, LIU 58
Wagner Schedule Analysis
- When the Seahawks took down the Manhattan Lady Jaspers, who are ranked No. 164 in our computer rankings, on November 7 by a score of 63-60, it was their best victory of the season so far.
- Wagner has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (nine).
Wagner 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-50 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on December 1
- 68-54 at home over NJIT (No. 282) on December 17
- 76-68 at home over Hofstra (No. 291) on November 26
- 72-60 on the road over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 299) on November 16
- 69-63 on the road over Merrimack (No. 303) on January 16
Wagner Performance Insights
- The Seahawks have been outscored by 1.8 points per game (posting 63.8 points per game, 203rd in college basketball, while conceding 65.6 per outing, 224th in college basketball) and have a -39 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Wagner has scored 65.9 points per game in NEC action, and 63.8 overall.
- At home, the Seahawks score 67.1 points per game. On the road, they score 60.7.
- Wagner allows 64.8 points per game at home, and 66.4 on the road.
- The Seahawks are scoring 65.9 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is 2.1 more than their average for the season (63.8).
