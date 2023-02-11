Saturday's game between the Wagner Seahawks (11-10) and Long Island Sharks (3-20) going head to head at Steinberg Wellness Center has a projected final score of 60-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wagner, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Seahawks' most recent outing was an 82-74 loss to Saint Francis (BKN) on Thursday.

Wagner vs. LIU Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn, New York

Wagner vs. LIU Score Prediction

Prediction: Wagner 60, LIU 58

Wagner Schedule Analysis

When the Seahawks took down the Manhattan Lady Jaspers, who are ranked No. 164 in our computer rankings, on November 7 by a score of 63-60, it was their best victory of the season so far.

Wagner has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (nine).

Wagner 2022-23 Best Wins

67-50 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on December 1

68-54 at home over NJIT (No. 282) on December 17

76-68 at home over Hofstra (No. 291) on November 26

72-60 on the road over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 299) on November 16

69-63 on the road over Merrimack (No. 303) on January 16

Wagner Performance Insights