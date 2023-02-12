The Hofstra Pride (9-13) hope to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Stony Brook Seawolves (13-9) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Hofstra Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York TV: SportsNet NY

Hofstra vs. Stony Brook Scoring Comparison

The Pride's 58.2 points per game are 8.1 fewer points than the 66.3 the Seawolves give up.

Hofstra has an 8-8 record when giving up fewer than 68.5 points.

Hofstra has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.

The Seawolves score 5.9 more points per game (68.5) than the Pride allow (62.6).

When Stony Brook scores more than 62.6 points, it is 13-4.

Stony Brook is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 58.2 points.

