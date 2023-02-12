Manhattan vs. Rider Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game at Alumni Gymnasium has the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (9-14) taking on the Rider Broncs (6-17) at 1:00 PM ET on February 12. Our computer prediction projects a 66-58 win for Manhattan.
The Lady Jaspers' last game was a 75-65 loss to Siena on Thursday.
Manhattan vs. Rider Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey
Manhattan vs. Rider Score Prediction
- Prediction: Manhattan 66, Rider 58
Manhattan Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Jaspers' best win this season came in a 53-46 victory on February 2 over the Fairfield Stags, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 99) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Manhattan is 7-7 (.500%) -- tied for the 45th-most losses.
Manhattan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-54 at home over Howard (No. 210) on November 19
- 64-46 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on December 17
- 57-44 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on February 4
- 78-53 at home over Siena (No. 283) on January 12
- 73-47 at home over LIU (No. 309) on December 22
Manhattan Performance Insights
- The Lady Jaspers have a -17 scoring differential, putting up 58.5 points per game (302nd in college basketball) and allowing 59.3 (61st in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Manhattan has averaged 58.6 points per game in MAAC action, and 58.5 overall.
- The Lady Jaspers are scoring more points at home (60.8 per game) than on the road (54.9).
- Manhattan is conceding fewer points at home (54.9 per game) than away (64.1).
- In their previous 10 games, the Lady Jaspers are compiling 56.7 points per game, compared to their season average of 58.5.
