Sunday's game at Alumni Gymnasium has the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (9-14) taking on the Rider Broncs (6-17) at 1:00 PM ET on February 12. Our computer prediction projects a 66-58 win for Manhattan.

The Lady Jaspers' last game was a 75-65 loss to Siena on Thursday.

Manhattan vs. Rider Game Info

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Manhattan vs. Rider Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Manhattan 66, Rider 58

Manhattan Schedule Analysis

  • The Lady Jaspers' best win this season came in a 53-46 victory on February 2 over the Fairfield Stags, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 99) in our computer rankings.
  • When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Manhattan is 7-7 (.500%) -- tied for the 45th-most losses.

Manhattan 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 56-54 at home over Howard (No. 210) on November 19
  • 64-46 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on December 17
  • 57-44 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on February 4
  • 78-53 at home over Siena (No. 283) on January 12
  • 73-47 at home over LIU (No. 309) on December 22

Manhattan Performance Insights

  • The Lady Jaspers have a -17 scoring differential, putting up 58.5 points per game (302nd in college basketball) and allowing 59.3 (61st in college basketball).
  • In 2022-23, Manhattan has averaged 58.6 points per game in MAAC action, and 58.5 overall.
  • The Lady Jaspers are scoring more points at home (60.8 per game) than on the road (54.9).
  • Manhattan is conceding fewer points at home (54.9 per game) than away (64.1).
  • In their previous 10 games, the Lady Jaspers are compiling 56.7 points per game, compared to their season average of 58.5.

