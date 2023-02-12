Two streaking squads meet when the Niagara Purple Eagles (14-9, 9-5 MAAC) host the Iona Gaels (17-7, 10-3 MAAC) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Purple Eagles are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Gaels, winners of four in a row.

Niagara vs. Iona Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York

Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York TV: ESPN+

Niagara Stats Insights

The Purple Eagles are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 41% the Gaels allow to opponents.

In games Niagara shoots higher than 41% from the field, it is 12-3 overall.

The Purple Eagles are the 317th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gaels sit at 103rd.

The Purple Eagles put up only one fewer point per game (65.4) than the Gaels allow (66.4).

Niagara has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 66.4 points.

Niagara Home & Away Comparison

Niagara is posting 71 points per game this year at home, which is 11.5 more points than it is averaging in road games (59.5).

Defensively the Purple Eagles have been better at home this year, ceding 63.8 points per game, compared to 66 in road games.

At home, Niagara is averaging 2.4 more three-pointers per game (8) than when playing on the road (5.6). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (38.8%) compared to on the road (32.3%).

Niagara Schedule