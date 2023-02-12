How to Watch Niagara vs. Iona on TV or Live Stream - February 12
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:17 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Two streaking squads meet when the Niagara Purple Eagles (14-9, 9-5 MAAC) host the Iona Gaels (17-7, 10-3 MAAC) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Purple Eagles are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Gaels, winners of four in a row.
Niagara vs. Iona Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York
- TV: ESPN+
Niagara Stats Insights
- The Purple Eagles are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 41% the Gaels allow to opponents.
- In games Niagara shoots higher than 41% from the field, it is 12-3 overall.
- The Purple Eagles are the 317th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gaels sit at 103rd.
- The Purple Eagles put up only one fewer point per game (65.4) than the Gaels allow (66.4).
- Niagara has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 66.4 points.
Niagara Home & Away Comparison
- Niagara is posting 71 points per game this year at home, which is 11.5 more points than it is averaging in road games (59.5).
- Defensively the Purple Eagles have been better at home this year, ceding 63.8 points per game, compared to 66 in road games.
- At home, Niagara is averaging 2.4 more three-pointers per game (8) than when playing on the road (5.6). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (38.8%) compared to on the road (32.3%).
Niagara Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/3/2023
|Canisius
|W 76-73
|Gallagher Center
|2/5/2023
|@ Siena
|W 56-54
|MVP Arena
|2/10/2023
|Quinnipiac
|W 79-73
|Gallagher Center
|2/12/2023
|Iona
|-
|Gallagher Center
|2/17/2023
|@ Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Knott Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Marist
|-
|McCann Arena
