Stony Brook vs. Hofstra Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game features the Stony Brook Seawolves (13-9) and the Hofstra Pride (9-13) clashing at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 69-50 victory for heavily favored Stony Brook according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Seawolves dropped their most recent game 68-63 against Northeastern on Thursday.
Stony Brook vs. Hofstra Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
Stony Brook vs. Hofstra Score Prediction
- Prediction: Stony Brook 69, Hofstra 50
Stony Brook Schedule Analysis
- The Seawolves notched their best win of the season on January 29, when they claimed an 83-66 victory over the Towson Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 75) in our computer rankings.
- The Seawolves have six losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Stony Brook is 11-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most victories.
Stony Brook 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-51 at home over Manhattan (No. 164) on November 10
- 70-56 on the road over Elon (No. 170) on January 22
- 80-76 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on January 26
- 86-72 over High Point (No. 218) on November 23
- 63-58 over Texas A&M-CC (No. 220) on November 24
Stony Brook Performance Insights
- The Seawolves outscore opponents by 2.2 points per game (scoring 68.5 points per game to rank 117th in college basketball while allowing 66.3 per outing to rank 244th in college basketball) and have a +49 scoring differential overall.
- Stony Brook's offense has been more productive in CAA games this season, scoring 71.4 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 68.5 PPG.
- The Seawolves are putting up 74.1 points per game this season in home games, which is 13.8 more points than they're averaging in road games (60.3).
- Stony Brook allows 64.2 points per game in home games this year, compared to 69.1 in away games.
- In their last 10 games, the Seawolves have been putting up 69.6 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 68.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
