Sunday's game features the Stony Brook Seawolves (13-9) and the Hofstra Pride (9-13) clashing at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 69-50 victory for heavily favored Stony Brook according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Seawolves dropped their most recent game 68-63 against Northeastern on Thursday.

Stony Brook vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Stony Brook vs. Hofstra Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 69, Hofstra 50

Stony Brook Schedule Analysis

The Seawolves notched their best win of the season on January 29, when they claimed an 83-66 victory over the Towson Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 75) in our computer rankings.

The Seawolves have six losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Stony Brook is 11-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most victories.

Stony Brook 2022-23 Best Wins

69-51 at home over Manhattan (No. 164) on November 10

70-56 on the road over Elon (No. 170) on January 22

80-76 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on January 26

86-72 over High Point (No. 218) on November 23

63-58 over Texas A&M-CC (No. 220) on November 24

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Stony Brook Performance Insights