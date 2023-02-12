How to Watch the Stony Brook vs. Hofstra Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Hofstra Pride (9-13) will attempt to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Stony Brook Seawolves (13-9) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Stony Brook Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
- TV: SportsNet NY
Stony Brook vs. Hofstra Scoring Comparison
- The Pride put up 8.1 fewer points per game (58.2) than the Seawolves give up (66.3).
- When Hofstra gives up fewer than 68.5 points, it is 8-8.
- Hofstra is 3-2 when it scores more than 66.3 points.
- The Seawolves average 5.9 more points per game (68.5) than the Pride allow (62.6).
- Stony Brook has a 13-4 record when scoring more than 62.6 points.
- Stony Brook's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 58.2 points.
Stony Brook Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|Towson
|W 83-66
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|2/5/2023
|Drexel
|L 66-65
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|2/9/2023
|@ Northeastern
|L 68-63
|Cabot Center
|2/12/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|2/17/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|-
|TD Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ UNC Wilmington
|-
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
