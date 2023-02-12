Syracuse vs. Notre Dame Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-4) versus the Syracuse Orange (16-9) at Purcell Pavilion should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-60 in favor of Notre Dame, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Orange took care of business in their most recent matchup 75-67 against North Carolina on Thursday.
Syracuse vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Syracuse vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 82, Syracuse 60
Syracuse Schedule Analysis
- The Orange's signature win of the season came in a 75-67 victory versus the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels on February 9.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Orange are 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the 12th-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Fighting Irish are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most wins.
Syracuse 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-73 on the road over Boston College (No. 46) on January 12
- 79-72 at home over Boston College (No. 46) on February 5
- 67-58 at home over Wake Forest (No. 101) on December 18
- 65-48 at home over Bucknell (No. 103) on November 25
- 79-56 at home over Stony Brook (No. 111) on November 7
Syracuse Performance Insights
- The Orange outscore opponents by 7.1 points per game (posting 74.5 points per game, 43rd in college basketball, and giving up 67.4 per contest, 264th in college basketball) and have a +177 scoring differential.
- Syracuse has averaged 3.1 fewer points in ACC action (71.4) than overall (74.5).
- At home, the Orange score 77.1 points per game. Away, they average 69.9.
- Syracuse is giving up fewer points at home (63.3 per game) than away (74.7).
- The Orange are averaging 71.2 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 3.3 fewer points than their average for the season (74.5).
