How to Watch the Syracuse vs. Notre Dame Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Syracuse Orange (16-9) hope to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-4) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Syracuse Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
Syracuse vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison
- The Orange average 16.3 more points per game (74.5) than the Fighting Irish allow their opponents to score (58.2).
- When Syracuse allows fewer than 76.6 points, it is 15-4.
- When it scores more than 58.2 points, Syracuse is 16-5.
- The Fighting Irish put up 9.2 more points per game (76.6) than the Orange allow (67.4).
- When Notre Dame totals more than 67.4 points, it is 16-1.
- Notre Dame has an 18-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.5 points.
- This season the Fighting Irish are shooting 46.4% from the field, only 1.2% higher than Orange give up.
Syracuse Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/2/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 78-64
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/5/2023
|Boston College
|W 79-72
|JMA Wireless Dome
|2/9/2023
|North Carolina
|W 75-67
|JMA Wireless Dome
|2/12/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/16/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|2/19/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
