Knicks vs. Nets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 13
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Atlantic Division opponents square off when the New York Knicks (31-27) host the Brooklyn Nets (33-23) at Madison Square Garden, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, February 13, 2023. The Nets are 2.5-point underdogs in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season.
Knicks vs. Nets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, February 13, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MSG and YES
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs. Nets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 115 - Nets 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Nets
- Pick ATS: Knicks (- 2.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (220)
- The Nets have put together a 30-26-0 ATS record this season compared to the 30-27-1 mark of the Knicks.
- New York covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 57.1% of the time. That's less often than Brooklyn covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (73.3%).
- New York and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 53.4% of the time this season (31 out of 58). That's more often than Brooklyn and its opponents have (25 out of 56).
- The Knicks have a .643 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (18-10) this season while the Nets have a .429 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (9-12).
Knicks Performance Insights
- This year, New York is scoring 114.3 points per game (15th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 112.6 points per contest (12th-ranked).
- The Knicks are delivering only 22.5 assists per contest, which ranks third-worst in the league.
- The Knicks are sinking 12 three-pointers per game (15th-ranked in NBA) this season, while owning a 34.4% three-point percentage (24th-ranked).
- When it comes to shot breakdown, New York has taken 61% two-pointers (accounting for 70.8% of the team's baskets) and 39% three-pointers (29.2%).
