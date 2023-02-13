Atlantic Division opponents square off when the New York Knicks (31-27) host the Brooklyn Nets (33-23) at Madison Square Garden, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, February 13, 2023. The Nets are 2.5-point underdogs in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season.

Knicks vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 13, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: MSG and YES

Location: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 115 - Nets 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 2.5)

Knicks (- 2.5) Pick OU: Over (220)



The Nets have put together a 30-26-0 ATS record this season compared to the 30-27-1 mark of the Knicks.

New York covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 57.1% of the time. That's less often than Brooklyn covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (73.3%).

New York and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 53.4% of the time this season (31 out of 58). That's more often than Brooklyn and its opponents have (25 out of 56).

The Knicks have a .643 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (18-10) this season while the Nets have a .429 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (9-12).

Knicks Performance Insights

This year, New York is scoring 114.3 points per game (15th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 112.6 points per contest (12th-ranked).

The Knicks are delivering only 22.5 assists per contest, which ranks third-worst in the league.

The Knicks are sinking 12 three-pointers per game (15th-ranked in NBA) this season, while owning a 34.4% three-point percentage (24th-ranked).

When it comes to shot breakdown, New York has taken 61% two-pointers (accounting for 70.8% of the team's baskets) and 39% three-pointers (29.2%).

