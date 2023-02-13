Nets vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 13
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Knicks (31-27) are at home in Atlantic Division action against the Brooklyn Nets (33-23) on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Knicks are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season.
Nets vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, February 13, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MSG and YES
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Nets vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 115 - Nets 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (- 2.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (220)
- The Nets' .536 ATS win percentage (30-26-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Knicks' .517 mark (30-27-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Brooklyn is 11-4 against the spread compared to the 12-9 ATS record New York racks up as a 2.5-point favorite.
- Brooklyn and its opponents have gone over the over/under 44.6% of the time this season (25 out of 56). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (31 out of 58).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 18-10, a better record than the Nets have posted (9-12) as moneyline underdogs.
Nets Performance Insights
- On offense Brooklyn is the 16th-ranked team in the NBA (114.1 points per game). On defense it is eighth (112.2 points allowed per game).
- The Nets are eighth in the NBA in assists (25.9 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Nets are 11th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.5 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (39.1%).
- Brooklyn takes 62.1% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 37.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 70.5% of Brooklyn's buckets are 2-pointers, and 29.5% are 3-pointers.
