The New York Knicks (31-27) are at home in Atlantic Division action against the Brooklyn Nets (33-23) on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Knicks are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season.

Nets vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Monday, February 13, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: MSG and YES
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden

Nets vs. Knicks Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Knicks 115 - Nets 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Knicks

  • Pick ATS: Knicks (- 2.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (220)
  • The Nets' .536 ATS win percentage (30-26-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Knicks' .517 mark (30-27-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Brooklyn is 11-4 against the spread compared to the 12-9 ATS record New York racks up as a 2.5-point favorite.
  • Brooklyn and its opponents have gone over the over/under 44.6% of the time this season (25 out of 56). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (31 out of 58).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 18-10, a better record than the Nets have posted (9-12) as moneyline underdogs.

Nets Performance Insights

  • On offense Brooklyn is the 16th-ranked team in the NBA (114.1 points per game). On defense it is eighth (112.2 points allowed per game).
  • The Nets are eighth in the NBA in assists (25.9 per game) in 2022-23.
  • The Nets are 11th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.5 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (39.1%).
  • Brooklyn takes 62.1% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 37.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 70.5% of Brooklyn's buckets are 2-pointers, and 29.5% are 3-pointers.

