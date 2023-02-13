The New York Knicks (31-27) are at home in Atlantic Division action against the Brooklyn Nets (33-23) on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Knicks are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season.

Nets vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 13, 2023

Monday, February 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and YES

MSG and YES Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Nets vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 115 - Nets 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 2.5)

Knicks (- 2.5) Pick OU: Over (220)



The Nets' .536 ATS win percentage (30-26-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Knicks' .517 mark (30-27-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Brooklyn is 11-4 against the spread compared to the 12-9 ATS record New York racks up as a 2.5-point favorite.

Brooklyn and its opponents have gone over the over/under 44.6% of the time this season (25 out of 56). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (31 out of 58).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 18-10, a better record than the Nets have posted (9-12) as moneyline underdogs.

Nets Performance Insights

On offense Brooklyn is the 16th-ranked team in the NBA (114.1 points per game). On defense it is eighth (112.2 points allowed per game).

The Nets are eighth in the NBA in assists (25.9 per game) in 2022-23.

The Nets are 11th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.5 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (39.1%).

Brooklyn takes 62.1% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 37.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 70.5% of Brooklyn's buckets are 2-pointers, and 29.5% are 3-pointers.

