Tuesday's ACC slate will see the Syracuse Orange (15-10, 8-6 ACC) square off against the NC State Wolf Pack (20-6, 10-5 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Syracuse vs. NC State matchup.

Syracuse vs. NC State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Syracuse vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Syracuse Moneyline NC State Moneyline
BetMGM Syracuse (-1.5) 148.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Syracuse (-1.5) 148.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Syracuse (-1.5) 148.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Syracuse (-1.5) 148.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Syracuse vs. NC State Betting Trends

  • Syracuse has compiled a 14-9-1 record against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, 14 out of the Orange's 24 games have hit the over.
  • NC State has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 14 times.
  • Wolf Pack games have hit the over 14 out of 26 times this year.

Syracuse Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +30000
  • Sportsbooks rate Syracuse much higher (60th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (82nd).
  • Bookmakers have moved the Orange's national championship odds down from +12000 at the start of the season to +30000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 26th-biggest change.
  • With odds of +30000, Syracuse has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.