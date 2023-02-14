The Syracuse Orange (15-10, 8-6 ACC) play the NC State Wolf Pack (20-6, 10-5 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday at JMA Wireless Dome. Judah Mintz of the Orange and Terquavion Smith of the Wolf Pack are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ACC Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Syracuse vs. NC State

Game Day: Tuesday, February 14

Tuesday, February 14 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: JMA Wireless Dome

JMA Wireless Dome Location: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Syracuse's Last Game

In its previous game, Syracuse topped the Florida State on Wednesday, 76-67. Its top scorer was Joseph Girard III with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joseph Girard III 26 7 2 0 0 5 Jesse Edwards 18 12 2 1 3 0 Judah Mintz 16 0 6 1 0 0

Syracuse Players to Watch

Jesse Edwards puts up a team-best 10.1 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 14.2 points and 1.6 assists, shooting 59.9% from the field.

Mintz leads the Orange at 4.4 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.3 rebounds and 15.4 points.

Girard leads the Orange at 17.0 points per game, while also averaging 3.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds.

Maliq Brown puts up 6.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 70.2% from the field.

Benny Williams is putting up 6.4 points, 0.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)