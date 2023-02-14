Syracuse vs. NC State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 14
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Syracuse Orange (15-10, 8-6 ACC) host the No. 22 NC State Wolf Pack (20-6, 10-5 ACC) at JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network. There is no line set for the matchup.
Syracuse vs. NC State Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Where: Syracuse, New York
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Syracuse Betting Records & Stats
- Syracuse has hit the over in 12 of its 22 games with a set total (54.5%).
- The Orange have a 14-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- NC State (11-11-0 ATS) has covered the spread 63.6% of the time, 13.6% less often than Syracuse (14-8-0) this season.
Syracuse vs. NC State Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Syracuse
|74.6
|153.5
|70.3
|139.3
|142.6
|NC State
|78.9
|153.5
|69
|139.3
|147
Additional Syracuse Insights & Trends
- Syracuse is 8-2 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.
- The Orange have gone over the total in six of their past 10 games.
- The Orange have put together a 10-3-0 ATS record in conference action so far this year.
- The Orange record 74.6 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 69 the Wolf Pack allow.
- When Syracuse scores more than 69 points, it is 10-5 against the spread and 14-4 overall.
Syracuse vs. NC State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Syracuse
|14-8-0
|12-10-0
|NC State
|11-11-0
|12-10-0
Syracuse vs. NC State Home/Away Splits
|Syracuse
|NC State
|9-5
|Home Record
|13-1
|5-4
|Away Record
|4-4
|8-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|6-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-4-0
|78.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.1
|69.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.3
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-4-0
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-5-0
