The Syracuse Orange (15-10, 8-6 ACC) host the No. 22 NC State Wolf Pack (20-6, 10-5 ACC) at JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network. There is no line set for the matchup.

Syracuse vs. NC State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Syracuse Betting Records & Stats

Syracuse has hit the over in 12 of its 22 games with a set total (54.5%).

The Orange have a 14-8-0 record against the spread this season.

NC State (11-11-0 ATS) has covered the spread 63.6% of the time, 13.6% less often than Syracuse (14-8-0) this season.

Syracuse vs. NC State Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Syracuse 74.6 153.5 70.3 139.3 142.6 NC State 78.9 153.5 69 139.3 147

Additional Syracuse Insights & Trends

Syracuse is 8-2 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.

The Orange have gone over the total in six of their past 10 games.

The Orange have put together a 10-3-0 ATS record in conference action so far this year.

The Orange record 74.6 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 69 the Wolf Pack allow.

When Syracuse scores more than 69 points, it is 10-5 against the spread and 14-4 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Syracuse vs. NC State Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Syracuse 14-8-0 12-10-0 NC State 11-11-0 12-10-0

Syracuse vs. NC State Home/Away Splits

Syracuse NC State 9-5 Home Record 13-1 5-4 Away Record 4-4 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-4-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.1 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.3 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.