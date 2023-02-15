Wednesday's contest that pits the Albany Great Danes (17-10) against the UMBC Retrievers (12-12) at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-49 in favor of Albany, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.

The Great Danes' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 63-53 victory against Binghamton.

Albany vs. UMBC Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Albany vs. UMBC Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany 65, UMBC 49

Albany Schedule Analysis

The Great Danes registered their signature win of the season on December 29, when they took down the Vermont Catamounts, who rank No. 190 in our computer rankings, 60-46.

Albany has tied for the second-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (16).

Albany 2022-23 Best Wins

73-54 at home over NJIT (No. 282) on January 14

64-57 on the road over Siena (No. 283) on November 13

57-49 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 286) on February 1

62-38 on the road over UMass Lowell (No. 286) on January 7

63-53 at home over Binghamton (No. 298) on February 11

Albany Performance Insights