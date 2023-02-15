Albany vs. UMBC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Albany Great Danes (17-10) against the UMBC Retrievers (12-12) at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-49 in favor of Albany, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.
The Great Danes' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 63-53 victory against Binghamton.
Albany vs. UMBC Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
Albany vs. UMBC Score Prediction
- Prediction: Albany 65, UMBC 49
Albany Schedule Analysis
- The Great Danes registered their signature win of the season on December 29, when they took down the Vermont Catamounts, who rank No. 190 in our computer rankings, 60-46.
- Albany has tied for the second-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (16).
Albany 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-54 at home over NJIT (No. 282) on January 14
- 64-57 on the road over Siena (No. 283) on November 13
- 57-49 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 286) on February 1
- 62-38 on the road over UMass Lowell (No. 286) on January 7
- 63-53 at home over Binghamton (No. 298) on February 11
Albany Performance Insights
- The Great Danes outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game (posting 58.3 points per game, 308th in college basketball, and allowing 54.7 per contest, 18th in college basketball) and have a +98 scoring differential.
- In conference action, Albany is scoring more points (61.0 per game) than it is overall (58.3) in 2022-23.
- The Great Danes are putting up fewer points at home (59.5 per game) than on the road (59.7).
- Albany gives up 51.8 points per game at home, and 56.7 away.
- The Great Danes are tallying 60.1 points per game over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 58.3.
