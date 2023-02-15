Wednesday's contest between the Army Black Knights (10-13) and the Colgate Raiders (12-12) at Christl Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-55 and heavily favors Army to come out on top. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on February 15.

The Black Knights came out on top in their last matchup 66-64 against Navy on Saturday.

Army vs. Colgate Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York

Army vs. Colgate Score Prediction

Prediction: Army 67, Colgate 55

Army Schedule Analysis

On January 18, the Black Knights captured their best win of the season, a 52-43 victory over the Bucknell Bison, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 103) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Black Knights are 2-6 (.250%) -- tied for the 35th-most losses.

Army 2022-23 Best Wins

63-62 at home over American (No. 169) on January 25

77-56 on the road over American (No. 169) on January 11

74-66 on the road over Holy Cross (No. 185) on January 28

75-56 at home over Lafayette (No. 274) on January 2

75-61 at home over Navy (No. 306) on January 21

Army Performance Insights