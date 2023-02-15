Wednesday's game at NJIT Wellness and Events Center has the NJIT Highlanders (12-12) taking on the Binghamton Bearcats (13-12) at 7:00 PM (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a 60-55 victory for NJIT, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Bearcats' most recent contest was a 63-53 loss to Albany on Saturday.

Binghamton vs. NJIT Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Binghamton vs. NJIT Score Prediction

Prediction: NJIT 60, Binghamton 55

Binghamton Schedule Analysis

Against the Fairfield Stags, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Bearcats secured their signature win of the season on December 3, a 77-72 home victory.

The Highlanders have tied for the 209th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (two).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Binghamton is 10-9 (.526%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories, but also tied for the 23rd-most losses.

Binghamton 2022-23 Best Wins

76-61 at home over Army (No. 248) on November 10

77-68 on the road over UMass Lowell (No. 286) on January 14

54-51 at home over Navy (No. 306) on December 7

59-45 on the road over New Hampshire (No. 322) on January 4

75-53 at home over New Hampshire (No. 322) on February 8

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Binghamton Performance Insights