Wednesday's contest between the Buffalo Bulls (9-12) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (15-8) at Alumni Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-62 and heavily favors Buffalo to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 15.

The Bulls enter this contest following a 72-71 loss to Central Michigan on Saturday.

Buffalo vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Buffalo vs. Kent State Score Prediction

Prediction: Buffalo 74, Kent State 62

Buffalo Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Bulls took down the Bucknell Bison 58-51 on December 20.

Buffalo 2022-23 Best Wins

69-64 on the road over Ohio (No. 155) on January 11

81-76 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 245) on February 1

58-49 on the road over Saint Bonaventure (No. 258) on December 29

63-58 on the road over Niagara (No. 266) on December 7

78-59 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 277) on January 14

Buffalo Performance Insights