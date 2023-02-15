Canisius vs. Niagara Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Wednesday's game at Koessler Athletic Center has the Niagara Purple Eagles (11-11) taking on the Canisius Golden Griffins (7-16) at 7:00 PM (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a 70-65 win for Niagara, who is slightly favored by our model.
In their last time out, the Golden Griffins won on Saturday 52-46 against Marist.
Canisius vs. Niagara Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York
Canisius vs. Niagara Score Prediction
- Prediction: Niagara 70, Canisius 65
Canisius Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Griffins' signature win of the season came against the Buffalo Bulls, a top 100 team (No. 57), according to our computer rankings. The Golden Griffins registered the 57-55 home win on November 7.
- Canisius has nine losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in the nation.
Canisius 2022-23 Best Wins
- 85-47 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 258) on December 7
- 79-74 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on January 5
- 74-67 at home over Rider (No. 294) on December 17
- 65-61 at home over Marist (No. 302) on December 19
- 52-46 on the road over Marist (No. 302) on February 11
Canisius Performance Insights
- The Golden Griffins are being outscored by 6.2 points per game with a -144 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.6 points per game (268th in college basketball) and give up 66.8 per outing (251st in college basketball).
- With 59.6 points per game in MAAC action, Canisius is tallying 1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (60.6 PPG).
- When playing at home, the Golden Griffins are putting up 5.9 more points per game (63.9) than they are away from home (58.0).
- Canisius is giving up 63.9 points per game this year at home, which is 5.2 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (69.1).
- The Golden Griffins' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 56.5 points a contest compared to the 60.6 they've averaged this year.
