Wednesday's contest that pits the Army Black Knights (10-13) against the Colgate Raiders (12-12) at Christl Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-55 in favor of Army, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on February 15.

The Raiders' most recent game was a 50-44 loss to Bucknell on Saturday.

Colgate vs. Army Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York

Colgate vs. Army Score Prediction

Prediction: Army 67, Colgate 55

Colgate Schedule Analysis

The Raiders' best win this season came in a 64-57 victory over the Bucknell Bison on January 14.

The Black Knights have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (six).

Colgate 2022-23 Best Wins

69-59 at home over Lehigh (No. 149) on January 2

63-51 on the road over Lehigh (No. 149) on February 8

52-48 at home over American (No. 169) on February 4

55-41 on the road over Albany (No. 176) on November 19

65-52 at home over Army (No. 248) on January 8

Colgate Performance Insights