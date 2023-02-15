The Brooklyn Nets, with Dorian Finney-Smith, take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game, a 124-106 loss versus the Knicks, Finney-Smith totaled nine points.

In this article, we look at Finney-Smith's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.0 10.9 Rebounds 5.5 4.9 7.5 Assists -- 1.5 2.0 PRA -- 15.4 20.4 PR 13.5 13.9 18.4 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.0



Dorian Finney-Smith Insights vs. the Heat

The Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 98.4. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have given up 108.2 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.

Giving up 42.3 rebounds per game, the Heat are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Heat are the 12th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.2 assists per contest.

The Heat are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13 made 3-pointers per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 25 10 1 3 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.