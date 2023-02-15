The Atlanta Hawks (29-29) take the court against the New York Knicks (32-27) as just 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and MSG.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MSG

BSSE and MSG Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Knicks vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 116 - Knicks 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 2.5)

Knicks (+ 2.5) Pick OU: Under (234)



The Knicks sport a 31-27-1 ATS record this season compared to the 26-31-1 mark of the Hawks.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Atlanta (9-16-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (34.6%) than New York (13-10-1) does as the underdog (54.2%).

Atlanta's games have gone over the total 55.2% of the time this season (32 out of 58), which is more often than New York's games have (32 out of 59).

The Hawks have a .581 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (18-13) this season while the Knicks have a .433 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-17).

Knicks Performance Insights

New York is 15th in the league in points scored (114.4 per game) and 12th in points conceded (112.5).

With 22.5 assists per game, the Knicks are third-worst in the NBA.

The Knicks are 14th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.1 per game) and 23rd in 3-point percentage (34.6%).

In 2022-23, New York has taken 39% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 29.3% of New York's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 70.7% have been 2-pointers.

