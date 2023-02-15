Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 15
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks (29-29) take the court against the New York Knicks (32-27) as just 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and MSG.
Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MSG
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Knicks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Knicks vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hawks 116 - Knicks 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 2.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (234)
- The Knicks sport a 31-27-1 ATS record this season compared to the 26-31-1 mark of the Hawks.
- When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Atlanta (9-16-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (34.6%) than New York (13-10-1) does as the underdog (54.2%).
- Atlanta's games have gone over the total 55.2% of the time this season (32 out of 58), which is more often than New York's games have (32 out of 59).
- The Hawks have a .581 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (18-13) this season while the Knicks have a .433 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-17).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Knicks Performance Insights
- New York is 15th in the league in points scored (114.4 per game) and 12th in points conceded (112.5).
- With 22.5 assists per game, the Knicks are third-worst in the NBA.
- The Knicks are 14th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.1 per game) and 23rd in 3-point percentage (34.6%).
- In 2022-23, New York has taken 39% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 29.3% of New York's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 70.7% have been 2-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.