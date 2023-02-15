The Miami Heat (32-26) take on the Brooklyn Nets (33-24) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSSUN.

Nets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: YES and BSSUN

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 113 - Heat 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 1.5)

The Heat (21-34-3 ATS) have covered the spread 36.2% of the time, 16.4% less often than the Nets (30-27-0) this season.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Brooklyn is 12-6 against the spread compared to the 11-27-3 ATS record Miami racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

Brooklyn and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 45.6% of the time this season (26 out of 57). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (25 out of 58).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 27-15, a better record than the Nets have put up (9-13) as moneyline underdogs.

Nets Performance Insights

Brooklyn puts up 114.0 points per game and give up 112.4, ranking them 17th in the NBA on offense and ninth on defense.

The Nets are eighth in the league in assists (25.8 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23 the Nets are 11th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.5 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (39.1%).

In 2022-23, Brooklyn has taken 37.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 62.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.5% of Brooklyn's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 70.5% have been 2-pointers.

