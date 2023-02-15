Nets vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 15
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (32-26) take on the Brooklyn Nets (33-24) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSSUN.
Nets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and BSSUN
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Nets vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nets 113 - Heat 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Nets (+ 1.5)
- The Heat (21-34-3 ATS) have covered the spread 36.2% of the time, 16.4% less often than the Nets (30-27-0) this season.
- As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Brooklyn is 12-6 against the spread compared to the 11-27-3 ATS record Miami racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.
- Brooklyn and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 45.6% of the time this season (26 out of 57). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (25 out of 58).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 27-15, a better record than the Nets have put up (9-13) as moneyline underdogs.
Nets Performance Insights
- Brooklyn puts up 114.0 points per game and give up 112.4, ranking them 17th in the NBA on offense and ninth on defense.
- The Nets are eighth in the league in assists (25.8 per game) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Nets are 11th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.5 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (39.1%).
- In 2022-23, Brooklyn has taken 37.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 62.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.5% of Brooklyn's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 70.5% have been 2-pointers.
