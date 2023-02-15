The Miami Heat (32-26) take on the Brooklyn Nets (33-24) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSSUN.

Nets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: YES and BSSUN
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Heat Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Nets 113 - Heat 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Heat

  • Pick ATS: Nets (+ 1.5)
  • The Heat (21-34-3 ATS) have covered the spread 36.2% of the time, 16.4% less often than the Nets (30-27-0) this season.
  • As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Brooklyn is 12-6 against the spread compared to the 11-27-3 ATS record Miami racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.
  • Brooklyn and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 45.6% of the time this season (26 out of 57). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (25 out of 58).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 27-15, a better record than the Nets have put up (9-13) as moneyline underdogs.

Nets Performance Insights

  • Brooklyn puts up 114.0 points per game and give up 112.4, ranking them 17th in the NBA on offense and ninth on defense.
  • The Nets are eighth in the league in assists (25.8 per game) in 2022-23.
  • In 2022-23 the Nets are 11th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.5 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (39.1%).
  • In 2022-23, Brooklyn has taken 37.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 62.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.5% of Brooklyn's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 70.5% have been 2-pointers.

