Immanuel Quickley and the New York Knicks take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Quickley, in his most recent action, had 14 points and five assists in a 124-106 win over the Nets.

Below, we look at Quickley's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Immanuel Quickley Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.6 13.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.1 Assists 2.5 3.2 3.2 PRA -- 19.8 20.9 PR 15.5 16.6 17.7 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.3



Immanuel Quickley Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 11.1% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.2 per contest.

He's taken 4.9 threes per game, or 13.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Knicks rank 14th in possessions per game with 100.7. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 102.3 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hawks are ranked 21st in the NBA, conceding 116.7 points per game.

Giving up 45.4 rebounds per game, the Hawks are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Hawks are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.8 assists per game.

Giving up 11.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Hawks are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

Immanuel Quickley vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 36 11 2 1 1 0 0 12/7/2022 25 8 3 3 1 0 0 11/2/2022 29 11 16 4 1 0 0

