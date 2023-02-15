Jalen Brunson and the rest of the New York Knicks will be taking on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Brunson, in his last game (February 13 win against the Nets) produced 40 points and five assists.

In this article, we break down Brunson's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 23.9 30.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3.5 Assists 5.5 6.2 5.9 PRA 35.5 33.6 39.5 PR 29.5 27.4 33.6 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.4



Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 18.3% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 14.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Brunson's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.3 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 100.7 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

Allowing 116.7 points per contest, the Hawks are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Hawks are 26th in the league, allowing 45.4 rebounds per game.

The Hawks give up 25.8 assists per game, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

The Hawks allow 11.7 made 3-pointers per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 36 19 0 9 1 3 2 12/7/2022 26 8 4 6 0 0 2 11/2/2022 31 20 1 5 1 1 0

