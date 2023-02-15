Josh Hart and the rest of the New York Knicks will be taking on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Hart, in his last action, had 27 points in a 124-106 win over the Nets.

Below we will look at Hart's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.9 11.7 Rebounds 5.5 8.1 7.1 Assists 2.5 3.9 3.2 PRA -- 21.9 22 PR 14.5 18 18.8 3PM 0.5 0.8 1.1



Josh Hart Insights vs. the Hawks

Hart's Knicks average 100.7 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 102.3 possessions per contest.

The Hawks are the 21st-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 116.7 points per game.

The Hawks concede 45.4 rebounds per game, ranking 26th in the NBA.

The Hawks concede 25.8 assists per game, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hawks are eighth in the NBA, allowing 11.7 makes per game.

Josh Hart vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/30/2023 35 9 12 5 0 1 0

