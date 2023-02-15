Niagara vs. Canisius Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest at Koessler Athletic Center has the Niagara Purple Eagles (11-11) taking on the Canisius Golden Griffins (7-16) at 7:00 PM (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a 70-65 victory for Niagara, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Purple Eagles lost their last matchup 83-81 against Siena on Saturday.
Niagara vs. Canisius Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York
Niagara vs. Canisius Score Prediction
- Prediction: Niagara 70, Canisius 65
Niagara Schedule Analysis
- The Purple Eagles took down the Fairfield Stags (No. 99-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 70-62 win on January 12 -- their best win of the season.
- Based on the RPI, the Golden Griffins have four losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 113th-most in the country.
Niagara 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-64 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 135) on January 5
- 74-70 at home over Manhattan (No. 164) on January 19
- 66-62 on the road over Manhattan (No. 164) on December 31
- 73-54 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on January 28
- 80-51 on the road over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on February 9
Niagara Performance Insights
- The Purple Eagles are being outscored by 1.1 points per game, with a -23 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.9 points per game (187th in college basketball), and give up 66 per contest (233rd in college basketball).
- Niagara has averaged 3.9 more points in MAAC games (68.8) than overall (64.9).
- In 2022-23 the Purple Eagles are averaging 1.4 more points per game at home (66.1) than on the road (64.7).
- At home Niagara is giving up 67.2 points per game, 2.8 more than it is away (64.4).
- The Purple Eagles are averaging 71.5 points per contest in their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 64.9.
