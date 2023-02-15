Nicolas Claxton's Brooklyn Nets take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on February 13, Claxton posted 11 points and six rebounds in a 124-106 loss versus the Knicks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Claxton's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.0 14.4 Rebounds 9.5 9.0 10.7 Assists -- 1.7 2.6 PRA 21.5 23.7 27.7 PR 20.5 22 25.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Nicolas Claxton's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Heat

Claxton is responsible for attempting 8.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.8 per game.

Claxton's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.7 possessions per game, while his Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 98.4.

Defensively, the Heat are second in the NBA, giving up 108.2 points per game.

Giving up 42.3 rebounds per game, the Heat are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Heat are 12th in the NBA, giving up 25.2 per game.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 31 13 11 0 0 3 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Claxton or any of his Nets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.