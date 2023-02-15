Quentin Grimes and his New York Knicks teammates will take the court versus the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 124-106 win over the Nets, Grimes tallied eight points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Grimes' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Quentin Grimes Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.2 9.4 Rebounds 2.5 3.4 3.5 Assists -- 1.9 1.3 PRA -- 15.5 14.2 PR 10.5 13.6 12.9 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.3



Quentin Grimes Insights vs. the Hawks

Grimes has taken 8.0 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 7.3% and 7.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 12.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Grimes' opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.3 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 100.7 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

The Hawks give up 116.7 points per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 45.4 rebounds per contest, the Hawks are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Hawks are ranked 20th in the league, giving up 25.8 per game.

The Hawks concede 11.7 made 3-pointers per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

Quentin Grimes vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 16 10 2 2 2 0 0 12/7/2022 31 23 4 2 5 2 0 11/2/2022 5 0 0 1 0 0 0

