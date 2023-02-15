The New York Knicks, RJ Barrett included, match up versus the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Barrett, in his last showing, had four points in a 124-106 win over the Nets.

Now let's examine Barrett's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 19.8 17.4 Rebounds 4.5 5.2 4.2 Assists 2.5 2.8 2.2 PRA 25.5 27.8 23.8 PR 23.5 25 21.6 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.7



RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, RJ Barrett has made 7.0 shots per game, which accounts for 14.9% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.8 threes per game, or 13.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Barrett's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 102.3 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 14th in possessions per game with 100.7.

The Hawks are the 21st-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 116.7 points per game.

The Hawks allow 45.4 rebounds per game, ranking 26th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Hawks have allowed 25.8 per game, 20th in the NBA.

The Hawks give up 11.7 made 3-pointers per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

RJ Barrett vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 39 23 3 2 3 0 1 12/7/2022 36 15 7 0 2 0 1 11/2/2022 33 19 5 5 2 0 1

