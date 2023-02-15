RJ Barrett Player Prop Bets: Knicks vs. Hawks - February 15
The New York Knicks, RJ Barrett included, match up versus the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Now let's examine Barrett's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.
RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Hawks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|18.5
|19.8
|17.4
|Rebounds
|4.5
|5.2
|4.2
|Assists
|2.5
|2.8
|2.2
|PRA
|25.5
|27.8
|23.8
|PR
|23.5
|25
|21.6
|3PM
|1.5
|1.8
|1.7
RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Hawks
- This season, RJ Barrett has made 7.0 shots per game, which accounts for 14.9% of his team's total makes.
- He's made 1.8 threes per game, or 13.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Barrett's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 102.3 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 14th in possessions per game with 100.7.
- The Hawks are the 21st-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 116.7 points per game.
- The Hawks allow 45.4 rebounds per game, ranking 26th in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Hawks have allowed 25.8 per game, 20th in the NBA.
- The Hawks give up 11.7 made 3-pointers per game, eighth-ranked in the league.
RJ Barrett vs. the Hawks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/20/2023
|39
|23
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|12/7/2022
|36
|15
|7
|0
|2
|0
|1
|11/2/2022
|33
|19
|5
|5
|2
|0
|1
