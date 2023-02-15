Saint Bonaventure vs. Duquesne Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest at Reilly Center has the Duquesne Dukes (15-10) matching up with the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-23) at 6:00 PM (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a 64-61 win for Duquesne, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Bonnies won their last outing 48-47 against Loyola Chicago on Saturday.
Saint Bonaventure vs. Duquesne Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York
Saint Bonaventure vs. Duquesne Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duquesne 64, Saint Bonaventure 61
Saint Bonaventure Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season on January 19, the Bonnies took down the Dayton Flyers, a top 50 team (No. 40) in our computer rankings, by a score of 54-53.
- Saint Bonaventure has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (four).
- The Bonnies have eight losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.
- Saint Bonaventure has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (10).
Saint Bonaventure 2022-23 Best Wins
- 48-47 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on February 11
- 61-57 at home over Niagara (No. 266) on December 2
- 69-63 on the road over Siena (No. 283) on November 16
- 50-48 at home over Binghamton (No. 298) on December 9
Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights
- The Bonnies' -407 scoring differential (being outscored by 14.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 51.4 points per game (355th in college basketball) while allowing 65.9 per contest (228th in college basketball).
- With 50.1 points per game in A-10 contests, Saint Bonaventure is tallying 1.3 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (51.4 PPG).
- The Bonnies are putting up 53.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 4.9 more points than they're averaging away from home (48.6).
- Saint Bonaventure surrenders 63.7 points per game in home games this year, compared to 67.4 in road games.
- The Bonnies' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 51.2 points a contest compared to the 51.4 they've averaged this year.
