Wednesday's contest at Reilly Center has the Duquesne Dukes (15-10) matching up with the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-23) at 6:00 PM (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a 64-61 win for Duquesne, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Bonnies won their last outing 48-47 against Loyola Chicago on Saturday.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Saint Bonaventure vs. Duquesne Score Prediction

Prediction: Duquesne 64, Saint Bonaventure 61

Saint Bonaventure Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season on January 19, the Bonnies took down the Dayton Flyers, a top 50 team (No. 40) in our computer rankings, by a score of 54-53.

Saint Bonaventure has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (four).

The Bonnies have eight losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

Saint Bonaventure has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (10).

Saint Bonaventure 2022-23 Best Wins

48-47 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on February 11

61-57 at home over Niagara (No. 266) on December 2

69-63 on the road over Siena (No. 283) on November 16

50-48 at home over Binghamton (No. 298) on December 9

Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights