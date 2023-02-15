Spencer Dinwiddie and his Brooklyn Nets teammates take on the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 124-106 loss to the Knicks (his most recent game) Dinwiddie produced 28 points and four assists.

In this article we will break down Dinwiddie's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.9 23.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 3.9 Assists 5.5 5.3 5.6 PRA 27.5 26.4 32.7 PR 22.5 21.1 27.1 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.5



Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Heat

The Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 98.4. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.7 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 108.2 points per game.

The Heat give up 42.3 rebounds per game, ranking ninth in the league.

The Heat are the 12th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 25.2 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 26th in the league, allowing 13 makes per game.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 31 19 3 2 3 0 0

