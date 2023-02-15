How to Watch the St. John's (NY) vs. Villanova Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 2:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Villanova Wildcats (22-4) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the St. John's Red Storm (19-5) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on MSGSN.
St. John's (NY) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
St. John's (NY) vs. Villanova Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats' 72.0 points per game are 12.7 more points than the 59.3 the Red Storm give up to opponents.
- Villanova has a 20-2 record when giving up fewer than 68.3 points.
- Villanova has put together a 21-2 record in games it scores more than 59.3 points.
- The 68.3 points per game the Red Storm record are 10.6 more points than the Wildcats give up (57.7).
- St. John's (NY) is 19-3 when scoring more than 57.7 points.
- St. John's (NY) has an 18-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.0 points.
- The Red Storm are making 43.7% of their shots from the field, 6.2% higher than the Wildcats concede to opponents (37.5%).
- The Wildcats' 45.3 shooting percentage from the field is 4.1 higher than the Red Storm have conceded.
St. John's (NY) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 81-65
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|2/8/2023
|@ Xavier
|W 73-52
|Cintas Center
|2/11/2023
|DePaul
|W 77-61
|Carnesecca Arena
|2/15/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Al McGuire Center
|2/21/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
