Fordham vs. La Salle Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Tom Gola Arena has the Fordham Rams (16-9) going head-to-head against the La Salle Explorers (15-11) at 11:00 AM (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a 65-60 win for Fordham, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Rams' most recent game was an 80-79 loss to UMass on Wednesday.
Fordham vs. La Salle Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Fordham vs. La Salle Score Prediction
- Prediction: Fordham 65, La Salle 60
Fordham Schedule Analysis
- The Rams notched their best win of the season on November 26, when they claimed a 78-65 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 17), according to our computer rankings.
Fordham 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-66 on the road over Dayton (No. 40) on January 8
- 60-59 at home over VCU (No. 95) on January 4
- 67-64 at home over Davidson (No. 136) on January 1
- 80-64 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on February 4
- 71-65 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 151) on January 22
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Fordham Performance Insights
- The Rams are outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game, with a +237 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.8 points per game (46th in college basketball) and give up 64.3 per outing (183rd in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Fordham has averaged 72.8 points per game in A-10 play, and 73.8 overall.
- At home the Rams are scoring 75.5 points per game, 3.2 more than they are averaging on the road (72.3).
- Fordham allows 61.5 points per game at home, and 67.1 away.
- In their past 10 games, the Rams are averaging 74.6 points per game, 0.8 more than their season average (73.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.