Iona vs. Siena Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the Iona Lady Gaels (18-5) against the Siena Saints (16-9) at Hynes Athletic Center has a projected final score of 61-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iona, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM on February 16.
Last time out, the Lady Gaels won on Thursday 66-55 against Fairfield.
Iona vs. Siena Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York
Iona vs. Siena Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iona 61, Siena 56
Iona Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on February 9, the Lady Gaels took down the Fairfield Stags (No. 99 in our computer rankings) by a score of 66-55.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Iona is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 28th-most defeats.
- Iona has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (15).
Iona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-54 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 135) on December 17
- 47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 135) on January 14
- 63-49 at home over Manhattan (No. 164) on January 28
- 63-44 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on January 12
- 87-62 at home over Wagner (No. 251) on November 10
Iona Performance Insights
- The Lady Gaels outscore opponents by 8.9 points per game (scoring 63.5 points per game to rank 211th in college basketball while allowing 54.6 per contest to rank 17th in college basketball) and have a +204 scoring differential overall.
- Iona's offense has been more productive in MAAC games this year, scoring 64.1 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 63.5 PPG.
- The Lady Gaels are scoring 66.0 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 4.8 more points than they're averaging in road games (61.2).
- At home, Iona is giving up 5.0 fewer points per game (52.0) than in road games (57.0).
- The Lady Gaels have been putting up 65.9 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 63.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
