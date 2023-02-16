Thursday's game that pits the Iona Lady Gaels (18-5) against the Siena Saints (16-9) at Hynes Athletic Center has a projected final score of 61-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iona, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM on February 16.

Last time out, the Lady Gaels won on Thursday 66-55 against Fairfield.

Iona vs. Siena Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

Iona vs. Siena Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 61, Siena 56

Iona Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on February 9, the Lady Gaels took down the Fairfield Stags (No. 99 in our computer rankings) by a score of 66-55.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Iona is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 28th-most defeats.

Iona has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (15).

Iona 2022-23 Best Wins

57-54 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 135) on December 17

47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 135) on January 14

63-49 at home over Manhattan (No. 164) on January 28

63-44 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on January 12

87-62 at home over Wagner (No. 251) on November 10

Iona Performance Insights