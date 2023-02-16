Manhattan vs. Marist Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Thursday's game that pits the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (10-14) versus the Marist Red Foxes (10-13) at Draddy Gymnasium should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-52 in favor of Manhattan, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.
In their last matchup on Sunday, the Lady Jaspers secured a 71-56 win against Rider.
Manhattan vs. Marist Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York
Manhattan vs. Marist Score Prediction
- Prediction: Manhattan 68, Marist 52
Manhattan Schedule Analysis
- On February 2 against the Fairfield Stags, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 99) in our computer rankings, the Lady Jaspers registered their best win of the season, a 53-46 victory at home.
- Manhattan has seven losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the nation.
Manhattan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-54 at home over Howard (No. 210) on November 19
- 64-46 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on December 17
- 57-44 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on February 4
- 78-53 at home over Siena (No. 283) on January 12
- 71-56 on the road over Rider (No. 294) on February 12
Manhattan Performance Insights
- The Lady Jaspers average 59.0 points per game (291st in college basketball) while allowing 59.1 per contest (58th in college basketball). They have a -2 scoring differential overall.
- With 59.5 points per game in MAAC action, Manhattan is scoring 0.5 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (59.0 PPG).
- Offensively the Lady Jaspers have played better when playing at home this season, scoring 60.8 points per game, compared to 56.4 per game in away games.
- Defensively, Manhattan has been better in home games this season, giving up 54.9 points per game, compared to 63.4 on the road.
- On offense, the Lady Jaspers have picked up their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 59.5 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 59.0 they've racked up over the course of this year.
