Thursday's game that pits the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (10-14) versus the Marist Red Foxes (10-13) at Draddy Gymnasium should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-52 in favor of Manhattan, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Lady Jaspers secured a 71-56 win against Rider.

Manhattan vs. Marist Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York

Manhattan vs. Marist Score Prediction

Prediction: Manhattan 68, Marist 52

Manhattan Schedule Analysis

On February 2 against the Fairfield Stags, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 99) in our computer rankings, the Lady Jaspers registered their best win of the season, a 53-46 victory at home.

Manhattan has seven losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the nation.

Manhattan 2022-23 Best Wins

56-54 at home over Howard (No. 210) on November 19

64-46 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on December 17

57-44 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on February 4

78-53 at home over Siena (No. 283) on January 12

71-56 on the road over Rider (No. 294) on February 12

Manhattan Performance Insights