Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Saint Francis (PA) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at DeGol Arena has the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (9-15) matching up with the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-19) at 7:00 PM (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a 64-59 win for Saint Francis (BKN), who is slightly favored by our model.
The Terriers' last outing was a 69-61 loss to Stonehill on Saturday.
Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Saint Francis (PA) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Saint Francis (BKN) 64, Saint Francis (PA) 59
Saint Francis (BKN) Schedule Analysis
- The Terriers' best win this season came in a 61-59 victory against the Wagner Seahawks on January 26.
- Saint Francis (BKN) has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (seven).
Saint Francis (BKN) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-74 on the road over Wagner (No. 251) on February 9
- 66-59 at home over Merrimack (No. 303) on January 2
- 66-60 at home over LIU (No. 309) on January 16
- 62-54 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 315) on January 21
- 65-59 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 334) on January 6
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Saint Francis (BKN) Performance Insights
- The Terriers have a -88 scoring differential, falling short by 3.6 points per game. They're putting up 58.5 points per game, 305th in college basketball, and are giving up 62.1 per outing to rank 114th in college basketball.
- In conference play, Saint Francis (BKN) is scoring more points (62.3 per game) than it is overall (58.5) in 2022-23.
- The Terriers score 65.7 points per game at home, and 54.1 away.
- Saint Francis (BKN) is conceding fewer points at home (56.7 per game) than on the road (65.4).
- While the Terriers are posting 58.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their previous 10 games, amassing 61.6 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.