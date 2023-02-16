Siena vs. Iona Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Iona Lady Gaels (18-5) against the Siena Saints (16-9) at Hynes Athletic Center has a projected final score of 61-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iona, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM on February 16.
The Saints came out on top in their last outing 83-81 against Niagara on Saturday.
Siena vs. Iona Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York
Siena vs. Iona Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iona 61, Siena 56
Siena Schedule Analysis
- The Saints took down the Fairfield Stags (No. 99-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 55-51 win on January 19 -- their best victory of the season.
- Siena has 14 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.
Siena 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 99) on January 5
- 75-65 at home over Manhattan (No. 164) on February 9
- 78-71 over Oakland (No. 214) on November 26
- 83-81 at home over Niagara (No. 266) on February 11
- 63-55 at home over Lafayette (No. 274) on November 19
Siena Performance Insights
- The Saints are outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game, with a +149 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.7 points per game (119th in college basketball) and allow 62.8 per contest (139th in college basketball).
- In MAAC action, Siena has averaged 2.2 more points (70.9) than overall (68.7) in 2022-23.
- The Saints are scoring more points at home (72.3 per game) than away (61.8).
- At home Siena is giving up 62.5 points per game, 0.2 more than it is on the road (62.3).
- The Saints have played better offensively over their past 10 games, posting 73 points per contest, 4.3 more than their season average of 68.7.
