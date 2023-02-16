Syracuse vs. Florida State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the Florida State Seminoles (20-7) against the Syracuse Orange (16-10) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-62 in favor of Florida State, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Orange's most recent contest on Sunday ended in a 73-64 loss to Notre Dame.
Syracuse vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Syracuse vs. Florida State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida State 74, Syracuse 62
Syracuse Schedule Analysis
- The Orange beat the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels in a 75-67 win on February 9, which was their best win of the season.
- The Orange have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (eight).
Syracuse 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-73 on the road over Boston College (No. 46) on January 12
- 79-72 at home over Boston College (No. 46) on February 5
- 67-58 at home over Wake Forest (No. 101) on December 18
- 65-48 at home over Bucknell (No. 103) on November 25
- 79-56 at home over Stony Brook (No. 111) on November 7
Syracuse Performance Insights
- The Orange put up 74.1 points per game (43rd in college basketball) while giving up 67.6 per contest (263rd in college basketball). They have a +168 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.
- Syracuse scores fewer points in conference play (70.9 per game) than overall (74.1).
- In 2022-23 the Orange are scoring 7.8 more points per game at home (77.1) than away (69.3).
- At home Syracuse is allowing 63.3 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than it is on the road (74.5).
- The Orange are scoring 68.5 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 5.6 fewer points than their average for the season (74.1).
