How to Watch the Syracuse vs. Florida State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Syracuse Orange (16-10) will attempt to stop a four-game road losing streak at the Florida State Seminoles (20-7) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Syracuse Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Syracuse vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison
- The Orange put up an average of 74.1 points per game, 7.0 more points than the 67.1 the Seminoles give up to opponents.
- Syracuse is 16-8 when giving up fewer than 82.6 points.
- Syracuse is 13-3 when it scores more than 67.1 points.
- The Seminoles score 15.0 more points per game (82.6) than the Orange allow (67.6).
- When Florida State scores more than 67.6 points, it is 20-6.
- Florida State has a 16-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.1 points.
- This season the Seminoles are shooting 41.7% from the field, 3.7% lower than the Orange concede.
Syracuse Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|Boston College
|W 79-72
|JMA Wireless Dome
|2/9/2023
|North Carolina
|W 75-67
|JMA Wireless Dome
|2/12/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|L 73-64
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/16/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|2/19/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|2/23/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.