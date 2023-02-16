Thursday's contest at Spiro Sports Center has the Wagner Seahawks (11-11) squaring off against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-16) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 68-55 win as our model heavily favors Wagner.

The Seahawks are coming off of a 78-68 loss to LIU in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Wagner vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Spiro Sports Center in Staten Island, New York

Wagner vs. Cent. Conn. St. Score Prediction

Prediction: Wagner 68, Cent. Conn. St. 55

Wagner Schedule Analysis

When the Seahawks defeated the Manhattan Lady Jaspers, who are ranked No. 164 in our computer rankings, on November 7 by a score of 63-60, it was their signature win of the year thus far.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Wagner is 9-7 (.563%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.

Wagner 2022-23 Best Wins

67-50 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on December 1

68-54 at home over NJIT (No. 282) on December 17

76-68 at home over Hofstra (No. 291) on November 26

72-60 on the road over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 299) on November 16

69-63 on the road over Merrimack (No. 303) on January 16

Wagner Performance Insights