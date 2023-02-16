Thursday's contest at Spiro Sports Center has the Wagner Seahawks (11-11) squaring off against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-16) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 68-55 win as our model heavily favors Wagner.

The Seahawks are coming off of a 78-68 loss to LIU in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Wagner vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Spiro Sports Center in Staten Island, New York

Wagner vs. Cent. Conn. St. Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Wagner 68, Cent. Conn. St. 55

Wagner Schedule Analysis

  • When the Seahawks defeated the Manhattan Lady Jaspers, who are ranked No. 164 in our computer rankings, on November 7 by a score of 63-60, it was their signature win of the year thus far.
  • Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Wagner is 9-7 (.563%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.

Wagner 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 67-50 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on December 1
  • 68-54 at home over NJIT (No. 282) on December 17
  • 76-68 at home over Hofstra (No. 291) on November 26
  • 72-60 on the road over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 299) on November 16
  • 69-63 on the road over Merrimack (No. 303) on January 16

Wagner Performance Insights

  • The Seahawks are being outscored by 2.2 points per game with a -49 scoring differential overall. They put up 64 points per game (202nd in college basketball) and allow 66.2 per contest (238th in college basketball).
  • In conference action, Wagner scores more points per contest (66.1) than its overall average (64).
  • The Seahawks are averaging 67.1 points per game this season at home, which is 5.8 more points than they're averaging in away games (61.3).
  • Wagner gives up 64.8 points per game at home this season, compared to 67.3 on the road.
  • The Seahawks' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, putting up 65.1 points per contest compared to the 64 they've averaged this season.

