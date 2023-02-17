Columbia vs. Harvard Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 17
Friday's contest between the Columbia Lions (19-4) and the Harvard Crimson (14-8) at Lavietes Pavilion has a projected final score of 71-68 based on our computer prediction, with Columbia taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM on February 17.
The Lions head into this contest following a 74-46 victory against Yale on Saturday.
Columbia vs. Harvard Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts
Columbia vs. Harvard Score Prediction
- Prediction: Columbia 71, Harvard 68
Columbia Schedule Analysis
- Against the Princeton Tigers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Lions secured their best win of the season on January 6, a 58-55 road victory.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Lions are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.
- According to the RPI, the Crimson have four wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 85th-most in the country.
Columbia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-71 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on November 27
- 83-74 on the road over UMass (No. 51) on December 10
- 83-76 on the road over Seton Hall (No. 62) on November 17
- 77-69 on the road over Memphis (No. 66) on November 7
- 82-56 at home over Harvard (No. 75) on January 14
Columbia Performance Insights
- The Lions have a +398 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.3 points per game. They're putting up 79.9 points per game, 12th in college basketball, and are giving up 62.6 per contest to rank 130th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Columbia has averaged 77.0 points per game in Ivy League play, and 79.9 overall.
- At home the Lions are putting up 79.5 points per game, 0.5 more than they are averaging away (79.0).
- At home Columbia is conceding 58.0 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than it is away (66.9).
- In their previous 10 games, the Lions are posting 77.0 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than their season average (79.9).
