Cornell vs. Dartmouth Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 17
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game features the Cornell Big Red (9-14) and the Dartmouth Big Green (2-22) matching up at Edward Leede Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 63-61 win for Cornell according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 17.
The Big Red fell in their last game 76-48 against Brown on Saturday.
Cornell vs. Dartmouth Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire
Cornell vs. Dartmouth Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cornell 63, Dartmouth 61
Cornell Schedule Analysis
- The Big Red notched their signature win of the season on November 25, when they defeated the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers, who rank No. 125 in our computer rankings, 57-50.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Cornell is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most defeats.
- Based on the RPI, the Big Green have six losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.
Cornell 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-45 on the road over Albany (No. 205) on December 3
- 66-61 on the road over Brown (No. 237) on January 28
- 71-48 at home over Binghamton (No. 272) on November 30
- 66-61 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 299) on November 21
- 61-48 at home over Dartmouth (No. 306) on January 1
Cornell Performance Insights
- The Big Red put up 59.3 points per game (285th in college basketball) while allowing 63 per outing (141st in college basketball). They have a -85 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.7 points per game.
- In conference action, Cornell is putting up fewer points (55.6 per game) than it is overall (59.3) in 2022-23.
- The Big Red score 61.6 points per game at home, and 56.8 on the road.
- At home Cornell is allowing 62 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than it is on the road (64.1).
- In their previous 10 games, the Big Red are averaging 55.6 points per contest, 3.7 fewer points than their season average (59.3).
