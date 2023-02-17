Friday's game between the Delaware Blue Hens (13-10) and Hofstra Pride (9-14) squaring off at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena has a projected final score of 66-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Delaware, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 17.

The Pride enter this matchup after a 70-60 loss to Stony Brook on Sunday.

Hofstra vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

Hofstra vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Delaware 66, Hofstra 59

Hofstra Schedule Analysis

In terms of their best win this season, the Pride took down the Towson Tigers at home on February 9 by a score of 58-57.

Hofstra has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (seven).

Hofstra 2022-23 Best Wins

46-42 at home over Elon (No. 285) on January 6

56-53 at home over Army (No. 295) on December 7

69-60 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 312) on November 18

64-60 at home over New Orleans (No. 317) on December 21

63-62 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 329) on January 13

Hofstra Performance Insights